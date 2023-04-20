A fourth member of the Florida State men's basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

FSU freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry became the fourth Seminole to enter the portal this offseason on Thursday, leaving the program after one season. Bembry, a three-star recruit out of Brooklyn, N.Y., didn't play at all in his lone season with the program due to an injury.

Bembry joins guards Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills and center Naheem McLeod as the players exiting the program this offseason to transfer elsewhere. Mills is the only one who has announced his transfer destination, committing to Memphis.

With no scholarship players running out of eligibility after this past season, a few players needed to transfer in order for Leonard Hamilton and his staff to bring in the three to four transfer additions he has said he intends to bring in this offseason.

FSU has already announced two transfer additions in guard Josh Nickelberry from La Salle and forward Jamir Watkins from VCU. The Seminoles are expected to host Georgetown guard transfer Primo Spears the final weekend of April and are a part of his final two list up against Kansas.