 FSU basketball game at Boston College postponed due to COVID
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-27 11:09:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Florida State men's basketball team hasn't played a game in nearly two weeks, and that unscheduled break apparently will last a little longer due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Seminoles, who missed games against UCF and North Florida due to issues within their own program, found out Monday that this Wednesday's game at Boston College also has been postponed. The COVID issues this time are within the BC program.

FSU's last game was a 97-60 rout of Lipscomb on Dec. 15.

The UCF game, which was part of the Orange Bowl Classic, was canceled. The UNF game was postponed.

Florida State is 6-4 on the season and 0-1 in the ACC.

The Seminoles' next game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, at N.C. State. That game is set for a 4 p.m. tip-off on the ACC Network.

FSU men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has seen his team's last three games either postponed or canceled due to COVID.
