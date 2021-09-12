FSU Basketball lands commitment from fast-rising prospect

It has been a quiet recruiting year for the Florida State men's basketball team so far, but the Seminoles made some serious noise on Sunday with a commitment from Kansas standout Cameron Corhen.

The versatile 6-foot-9 prospect announced on Twitter that he's "100 percent committed" to FSU hoops and will be joining the Seminoles' Class of 2022.

Corhen is one of the fastest-rising senior prospects in the entire country. Going into the summer, he was unranked by Rivals.com and had just a few listed offers.

He's now a three-star, ranked as the No. 130 player in the country, and had offers from 24 programs before choosing the Seminoles on Sunday.

