FSU Basketball lands commitment from UCF star Darin Green Jr.
The Florida State men's basketball team has pulled another experienced and productive player out of the transfer portal.
UCF leading scorer and 6-foot-4 guard Darin Green Jr. has verbally committed to FSU, announcing the decision on social media.
Green joins Brown star forward Jaylen Gainey, who committed to FSU Basketball three weeks ago.
Green, who visited FSU over the weekend, entered the portal after a productive three-year career for UCF.
Green averaged 11.6 points per game during his career with the Knights, including a team-leading 13.3 points during his junior season in 2021-22.
Green has 208 career made 3-pointers during his career.
