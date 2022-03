FSU Basketball lands high-profile transfer, defensive star Jaylan Gainey

The Florida State men's basketball team pulled a big transfer out of the portal on Wednesday afternoon when Brown University senior forward Jaylan Gainey verbally committed to FSU on social media.

Gainey, an All-Conference performer and two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, is set to join FSU and head coach Leonard Hamilton for the 2022-23 season.

Last week, Gainey visited FSU and came away impressed enough to announce his intentions to join the 'Noles.

The 6-foot-9 forward led the conference in blocks per game in each of the past two Ivy League seasons.

Last season, Gainey started all 29 games for Brown and averaged 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game to go along with his defensive prowess.

