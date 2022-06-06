FSU Basketball lands elite Spanish prospect Baba Miller

The Florida State men's basketball team is adding a late piece to its 2022 signing class, and it is a huge one.

Baba Miller, a highly touted 6-foot-10 wing from Spain, announced Monday that he has committed to the Seminoles. He visited FSU and Gonzaga in the past week after narrowing down his options.

Miller, who previously played for Real Madrid's under-18 team, is said to have a wing span of over 7 feet and should fit in well with Leonard Hamilton's offensive and defensive systems.

He is skilled enough to play on the perimeter but also has the size to compete around the basket.

