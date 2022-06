FSU Basketball's Butler stays in NBA Draft, becomes latest one-and-done

After starting 24 of 31 games as a freshman, John Butler Jr. will become the latest one-and-done member of the Florida State men's basketball team.

Butler, who entered his name into the NBA Draft during the spring so that he could take part in pre-draft workouts, had until midnight tonight to withdraw his name and return to FSU for his sophomore year.

He instead announced his decision to turn pro Wednesday afternoon.

"I would like to thank Florida State University immensely for this past year," Butler said in an Instagram post. "I have grown and learned more than I ever thought possible through my time here. My experience as a Florida State men's basketball student-athlete has been nothing but the best."

