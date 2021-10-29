FSU Basketball stays hot, nabs commitment from elite guard Chandler Jackson

Jackson is a 6-foot-4 point guard who just took an official visit to FSU last week. He had offers from Auburn, Kansas, Memphis, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.

With Jackson now in the fold, the Seminoles and head coach Leonard Hamilton have earned five pledges from class of 2022 prospects in just the past two months.

The Florida State men's basketball team picked up its fifth commitment for the 2022 class on Friday afternoon when four-star guard Chandler Jackson announced his pick of FSU over Tennessee.

Jackson is a four-star recruit and the No. 90 player in the nation for the class of 2022, now ranking as the top recruit in the 'Noles' class. He was a tough pull for FSU away from nearby Memphis and in-state Tennessee.

The talented guard joins three-star recruits and fellow Florida State commitments De'Ante Green, Cameron Corhen, Tom House, and Jeremiah Bembry, the latter of whom also pledged just a few days ago.

Jackson announced the decision via Instagram and gave his reasons for why he picked the Noles over Tennessee, Memphis and others.

"I will be playing next year at the Florida State University. I really chose Florida State because it's the best school for me, best fit for me and they need a point guard," Jackson said. "Coach Hamilton is a good coach, person, man and is going to make sure I'm doing good on and off the court."

"He's going to make sure I stay with the right mindset. My dream is to get to the NBA and he's going to make sure I get to the NBA."