Four-star point guard Daquan Davis chose Florida State as his new home on Sunday evening.

Once committed to Providence, Davis opened back up his recruitment prior to the start of the 2023 season. He chose Florida State over Georgia Tech. Davis took official visits to both schools in the last two months but in the end, the Seminoles prevailed.

At 6-foot-1 and 171 pounds, Davis is ranked as the 25th best point guard prospect in the country. He is also a Rivals150 member, being ranked as the 121st best prospect overall in the nation. He attended Overtime Elite for his senior year of high school - a league operated out of Atlanta.

During this past season, Davis averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He helped lead his team to the finals in the league and was second in PPG for the playoffs.