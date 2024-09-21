FSU beats out Georgia, Miami for commitment of four-star RB Byron Louis

Florida State got some great news on the recruiting front on Saturday night when four-star running back Byron Louis committed to the Seminoles. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High product also considered Georgia, Miami and Wisconsin before giving his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell to sign with Florida State in December.

"You are looking at one of the very best backs in the nation," said Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein about Louis. "He would give FSU a back who can run with both power and finesse. He has very good footwork. He can cut on a dime and make the first defender miss. He is also a threat in the passing game. Louis would compete for the starting job on day one. With Louis committing to FSU, the future at running back looks good when you add him into a room that will also have Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy in it. That will be one of the best backfields in the ACC over the next two or three seasons."

Louis is having a fantastic senior season. He has run for 466 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has also caught ten passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. FSU now has 12 players committed to its 2025 recruiting class which ranked 42nd in the country prior to Louis' commitment. He is the only running back committed to Florida State for this recruiting cycle.

