Bates, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds is ranked as the 128th-best overall prospect in his class by Rivals and the 14th-best cornerback prospect in the country.

FSU landed another big-time commitment on Friday when 2024 defensive back prospect Cai Bates announced that he plans on signing with the Seminoles in December.

Bates joins KJ Bolden, Charles Lester III, Jamari Howard, Ricky Knight III as prospects that have committed to FSU coach Mike Norvell to play in the Seminoles' secondary next year. He is the 23rd high school prospect to commit to FSU's 2024 class which currently ranks 3rd nationally.

"Bates can play receiver or defensive back," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He is going to cause problems for smaller receivers. We like him because the kid can go up and get the football. He has length. He attacks the ball in the air and has very good ball skills."

The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater product initially committed to LSU before reopening his recruitment in November.