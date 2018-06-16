Some lucky prospects even walked away with scholarship offers, including 2019 Mississippi offensive tackle Charles Cross . In this FSU camp Insider Report, we catch up with Cross and several other prospects to see where things stand with their recruitment and how seriously they are considering the 'Noles.

There was a lot of excitement around the Florida State Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday as the Seminoles wrapped up their Big Man Camp and their accompanying 7-on-7 event.

Given the way he performed during drills on Saturday, it wasn't much of a surprise when Florida State's coaches decided to extend an offer to Laurel, Miss., offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Cross put on a show during the Seminoles' Big Man Camp, displaying exceptional athletic ability and footwork. He received frequent praise from FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey.

"It was really good working with Coach Frey," Cross said. "He knows a lot, and he's been recruiting me for a bit and came by to see me this spring and watch me. He helped me a lot today with my footwork and my hand placement. I really felt comfortable working with Coach Frey."

Cross then got the official good news once he met with Florida State head coach Willie Taggart.