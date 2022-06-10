FSU camp season hits high gear, official visitors arrive, more on the QBs

The busy June recruiting calendar kicked off last week with the Elite Camp and Mega Camp, and there definitely was some positive news to come out of both.

FSU again made good impressions on four-star DT Jordan Hall and four-star OL Roderick Kearney, which is big considering both will be coming soon for official visits. The Seminoles also made a strong push for a rising star in OL DJ Chester, who now plans to officially visit FSU.

If you missed any of our coverage from the Elite Camp. here are my observations from the event as well as video footage of several prospects.

The other major storyline, of course, was the appearance of QB commit Chris Parson, who participated in the camp and then cleared the air afterward about how firm he is to the 'Noles. Or did he? That depends on how you dissect his comments and actions.

While Parson still seems to have strong feelings for FSU and the coaching staff, it looks like he is going to take some additional visits while the 'Noles look to add a second QB to this class. We'll have to wait and see, but things to be seem to be trending toward Parson looking for a school where he can be THE quarterback in his class. That doesn't appear to be in the cards with the 'Noles.

Also worth noting at the QB position that 2024 commit Luke Kromonhoek looked very good at the camp. It's easy to see why the Seminoles pushed hard for him even though this fall will be his first season as a high school starter.

A decent number of new offers came out of the Mega Camp, and that event continues to be a positive long-term play for Mike Norvell and his staff. Many high school coaches are very appreciative of the fact that FSU opens its doors -- and fields -- to dozens of other college coaches and hundreds of prospects who are looking to impress recruiters. It's the kind of thing that could pay dividends down the road with high school coaches in the region.