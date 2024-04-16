In what was perhaps a bit of rivalry week hangover on the base paths, the Florida State Seminoles (30-6) could not overcome a seven-run 4th inning and lost their midweek matchup 13-6 against the Mercer Bears (19-17).

It was not a sharp night for the Seminoles’ pitching staff as a combined nine pitchers allowed 13 runs, 14 hits, and 10 walks. The 13 runs allowed was the most runs allowed by the staff since March 24 against Clemson, where they allowed 14 runs in the sweep-clinching loss. The loss on Tuesday night ends a five-game winning streak for the Seminoles.

Florida transfer Yoel Tejeda Jr. made his second start for the Seminoles and had a short, mixed bag outing. Hunter Rowan, Joe Charles and Brady Louck allowed nine runs in the middle innings as a 2-1 Seminoles lead was completely flipped into a 10-3 deficit by the end of the 6th inning.

Aided by Cam Smith's first triple as a Seminole, Florida State began to climb their way back into the ballgame with a three run seventh inning. Mercer answered in the 8th inning with a bases clearing double to secure a 13-6 lead.



