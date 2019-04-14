Conor Grady wasn't rewarded for his first brilliant pitching performance of this week.

He was for his second.

Five days after delivering a career-best seven-inning start against rival Florida but not factoring in the decision, Grady was even more dominant on Sunday against the No. 16 Clemson Tigers.

After entering the game in the third inning, Grady held the Tigers to one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in helping the Seminoles record a 6-4 victory and three-game sweep.

FSU won the three games by a combined margin of 22-8. Junior J.C. Flowers pitched the ninth to record his eighth save -- and second of the weekend.

Grady, a sophomore from Tampa who set his previous career high with nine strikeouts on Tuesday, improves to 6-3 on the season. FSU improves to 22-13 and 10-8 in ACC play. Clemson falls to 25-11 and 11-7.

The Tigers got off to a strong start on Sunday, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. But Florida State responded with four runs in the bottom of the second, thanks in large part to a two-run home run by junior third baseman Drew Mendoza.

Clemson tied it up at 4-4 in the third, but the Seminoles scratched across single runs in the fourth and seventh to secure the win.

The 'Noles next will travel to Charlottesville, Va., to face the Virginia Cavaliers for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

