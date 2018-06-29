ATLANTA -- Until five-star defensive back Akeem Dent signs on the dotted line, Florida State fans probably won't ever feel totally comfortable. But in the eyes of Dent and everyone close to him, there is little to no chance of him switching his verbal commitment from Florida State.

Dent's actions spoke volumes on Wednesday and Thursday at the Five-Star Challenge.

When he arrived for the Five-Star check-in, Dent was carrying his usual FSU key ring. Then later, when asked what hat he wanted to put on for pictures, Dent put on one representing Florida State. When he was asked if he wanted to try on others, Dent responded, "I'm good with this hat."

Dent also was seen hanging out with several of the FSU commits in attendance, including offensive lineman Dontae Lucas and quarterback Sam Howell.



"It's going to take something major to change my mind," Dent said of his commitment to the Seminoles. "I've been on a lot of visits, and there's no feeling like when I'm at FSU. It always feels right at home for me, even if I wasn't a football player. I connect with everyone there. From the people at FSU to the all the coaches."

Dent later added that he plans to attend the big July recruiting event at Florida State. While saying he already knows everything he needs to know about FSU, that visit would offer him another chance for him to be around assistant coaches Harlon Barnett, Raymond Woodie and others, as well as head coach Willie Taggart

Dent said he also has developed a strong relationship with support staff member Mario Edwards Sr. and others

"Coach Barnett talks with me every day," Dent said. "He loves that I'm a dog and I'm going to bring that 'saucy magic' when I hit the field. Doesn't matter who I'm going against. The [FSU] defense is a great fit because that secondary is full of dogs that play the same way I do."

Dent also loves the impact Taggart has had on the program since arriving in December. He said he noticed the positive vibe right away when Taggart visited his school earlier this year.

"He has that swag you love to be around," Dent said. "He's very real on a lot of levels when you are around him. You really forget he's the head coach of Florida State."



Another factor that certainly doesn't hurt the Seminoles' chances is the fact that his older brother, Aldarius Dent, is a walk-on wide receiver at FSU. The two were inseparable growing up and playing high school ball together, and the younger Dent already is looking forward to going against his brother in drills at FSU.

"He knows he better be ready because I'm coming to work," Akeem Dent said. "We push each other hard, and I know he's doing really good there. I can't wait to see him play this year. He's going to be a difference-maker."

