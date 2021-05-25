FSU commit Sam McCall opens up about recruitment, other top targets

Today's focus is on McCall, a Rivals100 prospect who is committed to the Seminoles but is still taking visits to other schools.

LAKELAND -- The Warchant staff hit the road again late last week to visit another high school football program loaded with elite talent and Florida State targets.

"My best strengths as a corner are ball skills, [being] patient at the line, can run with any receiver."

"As a deep threat, that's where I'm used on offense," McCall said. "Then on defense, it's cornerback, where I can shut down one side of the field. And then having another five-star guy (2023 DB Cormani McClain ) on the other side is great.

That's why he loves getting opportunities at wide receiver and always tries to capitalize on his chances at corner.

Because of his reputation and playmaking ability on defense, McCall says he gets frustrated sometimes when teams won't even try to throw his way.

"That's going to be fun," McCall said of getting to play in a game that night. "Get the feeling of hitting someone else. I'm ready to do it. ... Every day, the practices are intense. Let's see who the best is every rep. It's really heated when we practice."

Before that game kicked off, McCall spoke with Warchant about how spring practice went for him and his team, what he has been working on and more.

McCall's main position with the Braves is cornerback, and he played very well there in the 28-7 victory. But he also racked up over 100 yards in receiving and two touchdown receptions.

There's no question that Lake Gibson star Sam McCall is one of the most dynamic athletes in the country, and he showed that once again Friday in Lake Gibson's spring game victory against DeLand.

Moving over to the recruiting process, McCall committed to Florida last year but backed out of that decision following a coaching change with the Gators. He then announced in late February that he was committed to FSU, and the Lake Gibson star says he doesn't see that changing.

Among other things, McCall credited his strong relationship with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"FSU is a special place," McCall said. "Coach Norvell, Coach Woodson and Coach Odell are going to help me grow as a person and player. We talk most about life more than football. Coach Woodson calls me his nephew, so he's taking me under as one of his children.

"It excites me where they are going. I know there are people that doubt Florida State because of where they were in getting beat by this team or that team. It's college football, you can get beat by anybody. We are going to see when we get up there and get to the national championship. But don't hop on the bandwagon later."

McCall also likes what he's seeing with Florida State's recruiting on the offensive side of the ball, particularly quarterback commits A.J. Duffy and Nicco Marchiol.

"I'm excited about both of our quarterbacks. I texted with A.J. about the decision, and he feels great about them," McCall said. "I didn't even think we were going to get him as I thought he would go to Ohio State. ... I woke up and saw that and I was pretty excited and we FaceTimed. He said, 'I'm ready to jump on board.' So him and Nicco are going to have to fight for that spot."

Florida State currently has nine commitments for the 2022 class, which ranks 10th in the country. And McCall said all of the committed players take part in a group text that is quite lively.

"This class is special," he said. "Every athlete in this class is special. There are a lot of playmakers in here. The group commitment chats are, oh man, crazy. We joke around and have a lot of fun. And we see who is going to be here and who can we get next and talk about that. Whoever drops a top-six, and then we go after them. That's how it goes.

"I'm going to give you the [four] big names I'm talking with. (IMG Academy DB) Kamari Wilson, No. 12 (IMG safety Daylen Everette), (American Heritage DE) Marvin Jones and (Lakeland DE) Gabe Dindy. Those are the big four I'm trying to get. I tell Marvin Jones every day you can be the pass rusher here, and we need you."

Turning back to his own recruitment, McCall said he plans to be at Florida State on June 1, as soon as the NCAA opens up in-person recruiting for the first time since last March. He says he plans to meet five-star FSU commit Travis Hunter there and spend several days in Tallahassee.

"Me and Travis we talked about getting there early because we have been waiting to get there for a visit for a year," McCall said. "We have the time to get up there, go watch the camps, have fun with the fans. We wanted to be over there for the Mega Camp (June 6) to help recruit."

Like everyone else who follows FSU recruiting, McCall says he loves watching the way Hunter plays the game.

"I watch his games, highlights," McCall said. "I actually played with him in 7-on-7 too. It's remarkable what he can do with his jumps, leaps and catches. He has that hangtime. Bottom line though, he's very cool. We go back and forth about who's better between me and him."

Seminole fans might get a glimpse of that in early June as McCall says he and Hunter are thinking about working out at FSU's camp.

With that in mind, we asked McCall what approach a defensive back would have to take against Hunter when he's lined up at receiver.

"Not give him the ability to go on top of you with that jumping ability," McCall said. "Stay in front and use your technique. You have to be a real dog to stop him. He's really long. It's going to be a really good one-on-one battle. Probably going to see it at the Mega Camp."

After spending about a week in Tallahassee, McCall does still plan to take some visits to other schools.

"I have FSU first in early June. Then I will take a visit in June to South Carolina, and then one to Miami in later June," he said. "My official visit [to FSU] will be for the Notre Dame game. All the commits are going to be at that one."

Lastly, McCall addressed his commitment status and just how solid he is with the 'Noles.

"It's going to take a lot to change my mind," McCall said. "I think after my visits in the summer, I will be shutting down my recruitment. I'm going back to FSU in July. Me and Marvin Jones are going to be there together. How many times I can go to FSU, I'm going to be there."

