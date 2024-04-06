Five-star OT prospect and Florida State commit Solomon Thomas returned to Florida State on Saturday to take in the Seminoles' second spring scrimmage. It is the first time that Thomas has been back on campus since his junior day visit in late January. Fresh off a visit to Florida the previous day, Thomas said it was good to be back home but he is weighing his options. "I'm definitely weighing out my options in the recruiting process but it just felt great to be back home," Thomas said after his visit.

Florida is one of the many schools that are attempting to flip Thomas before signing day in December, but Florida State Coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are allowing Thomas to enjoy visits like the one he took on Friday. "They (Florida State) have no problem with me visiting," Thomas said. "They knew what they had to offer and they know the relationship between me and them. So it was never a, 'You can't go there' or anything like that. It was just like, 'Have fun!' The recruiting process only happens one time in a lifetime, so take advantage of it is what they tell me." Thomas went on to say that despite being committed to Florida State for a few months now, he doesn't feel like that he has started being 'recruited' by the Seminoles in the traditional sense and that has made their relationship feel all the more genuine. Most of the time when the coaching staff checks on Thomas, it's to check in on the whole family. "I can say that I haven't been yet recruited by Florida State," Thomas said. "The recruiting process has not really begun yet. I've been recruited by other schools but I have not been recruited by Florida State. It's definitely a relationship built before I even committed. Guys usually commit after. People ask you, how is recruiting? That's what people ask before you commit. I committed and there was never a 'recruiting process' with Florida State coming from Florida State. It was all real and genuine."

It's the relationships with the Florida State coaches that make home feel like home to Thomas. "When you're away from the program and you kind of miss it and try to look for it in other schools — it's just like, 'Eh.' Then you get back home and it's just like, 'Oh, yeah, I remember this feeling,' " Thomas said. "It's just good to be home." While Thomas is unsure on whether he will take any more unofficial visits, he has confirmed that he will officially visit three schools: LSU on May 31, Florida on June 7 and FSU on June 21. Getting an official visit on the final available weekend of summer may prove to be pivotal in the process of Solomon, who is weighing his options in the recruiting process.