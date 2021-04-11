*ALSO SEE: Recruiting Rumor Mill -- What we're hearing on top recruits after Saturday's spring game

Although he lives in Arizona, Marchiol has been a frequent visitor to Florida State's campus, and this time he wanted to make sure he brought a lot of friends with him. The four-star quarterback and Hunter have been working the phones for quite some time, encouraging other recruits to make their way to Tallahassee for the spring game.

Marchiol spoke with Warchant on Saturday about the experience.

"I've just been getting everyone excited for this spring game," Marchiol said. "Then with this type of game atmosphere for a spring game, it's going to be big. I can tell the recruits are all excited, and I want them to see the type of program you could join and what we are building here."

The Seminoles landed one commitment on Saturday when former Virginia commit Rodney Hill, a three-star running back from Georgia, announced he plans to sign with the 'Noles.

Could there be more on the way?

"I think things are going really good with Tony Mitchell, so he's one to watch for me," Marchiol said. "Then also Damari Alston. Once I started talking with him about FSU, you could see how much he loves it. I think we can pull three or four kids here once they see what FSU is about this weekend."