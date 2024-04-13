Entering Saturday, it had been 64 years since the Florida State baseball team swept Florida and Miami in the same regular season.

I guess it's time to reset that streak.

The 10th-ranked Seminoles (30-5, 10-5 in ACC) beat rival Miami again on Saturday, 6-4, at Dick Howser Stadium to complete a sweep of the Hurricanes (16-19, 6-12) and a 4-0 rivalry week which included a 19-4 win over Florida Tuesday.

The Seminoles will finish the regular season a perfect 6-0 against Florida and Miami, winning the six games by a combined margin of 67-30. It's just the second time since the inception of the FSU baseball program in 1948 that the Seminoles won all of the regular-season games against both the Gators and Hurricanes.

It's a statistic FSU head coach Link Jarrett didn't know until he was told in his postgame press conference.

"It's good. We're playing good baseball and that says a lot about it," Jarrett said after Saturday's win. "That is not an easy thing to do. This week is not easy. You can go back as far as you want, it's not easy to stack like this."

The difference in the close result was a big day from FSU third baseman Cam Smith. He opened FSU's scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and extended the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer, his ninth of the season.

Smith finished Saturday's series finale 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI. He finished this rivalry week with multiple hits in all four games (nine on the week) along with seven runs and four RBI.

He gave much of the praise for his big week to the fans at Howser. FSU set a three-game-eries record with 19,157 total fans attending the Seminoles' three wins over Miami this weekend.

"They were loud behind me," Smith said. "I love to hear it. It gets me fired up. I give the props to the crowd, want to tip my cap."