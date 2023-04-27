Florida State defensive back Omarion Cooper announced on Thursday evening that he will enter the transfer portal.

Cooper had made the move from cornerback to safety this spring. In 2022, he played in 12 games (four starts) and had 14 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

The decision to transfer puts FSU's safety depth chart in question.

FSU loses star safety Jammie Robinson, who could be a second-day pick in the NFL Draft. The Seminoles have a veteran in Akeem Dent and a rising star in Shyheim Brown as well as younger players like KJ Kirkland and Quindarrius Jones. Travis Jay is also an option, although he did not play in 2022.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal is Sunday night.

FSU entered spring with 88 scholarship players and the departure of veteran defensive end Derrick McLendon in the middle of spring camp as well as linebackers Brendan Gant and Stephen Dix Jr., defensive tackle Antavious Woody and offensive lineman Zane Herring. On Thursday, Joshua Farmer said he will stay at FSU but defensive back Omarion Cooper announced his departure and put FSU's scholarship number at 82.

