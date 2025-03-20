No. 5 FSU baseball crushes Miami for run-rule win in rivalry opener

Link Jarrett's message to his Florida State baseball team must have been pretty impactful after Tuesday's 9-3 home loss to Mercer.

Because the Seminoles responded in a huge way Thursday night.

Playing its first road game in 23 days, No. 5 FSU (19-1, 4-0 in ACC) demolished rival Miami (13-10, 0-4) in the first game of the three-game series at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, blasting the Hurricanes in a 14-1 run-rule win that lasted just seven innings.

After the Seminoles had just three runs on three hits in Tuesday's loss, they exploded for 14 hits and six home runs in the opening game of the series against the Hurricanes.



The win is FSU's most lopsided victory over the Hurricanes since a 16-1 win over Miami back in 2006.

FSU's offensive outburst started from the very opening of Thursday's game. After a leadoff single from Gage Harrelson to begin the game, Max Williams gave FSU a 2-0 lead three batters into the game on his ninth home run of the season.

Two batters later, Myles Bailey made it 3-0 FSU with a mammoth solo home run to center, his seventh of the season.

FSU added five more runs in the fourth inning, four of which came on RBI singles and four of which came with two outs, chasing UM starter Nick Robert after just 3.2 innings over which he allowed seven earned runs on nine hits.

Hunter Carns and Alex Lodise followed that up by putting the game into and then well above run-rule territory with a pair of homers in the fifth inning and then one more each in the seventh inning.

Lodise is now up to seven home runs on the season. With four hits in five at-bats Thursday, his batting average is up to .476 on the season. Carns entered Thursday with two homers in 14 games before doubling his season total with a pair of homers in the blowout.

Five different Seminoles had two or more hits in the win over the Hurricanes.

All of that proved to be more than enough for Joey Volini in his first ACC road start with the Seminoles. The FSU starter threw a seven-inning complete game and needed just 79 pitches to do so.

The junior lefty allowed just one run on two hits over his seven innings, walking one batter, hitting another and striking out nine. With a pair of double plays he induced, he faced just 23 batters (two over the minimum) over his seven innings, retiring the final eight batters he faced to secure his sixth win of the season.