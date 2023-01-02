For the second straight offseason, there will be turnover on the Florida State coaching staff.

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is leaving the Seminoles to join the coaching staff at Arkansas, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Sources tell the Osceola that Woodson's contract at FSU expired Dec. 31 and there was no extension reached between the two parties before the end of the calendar year. Woodson made $500,000 this past year.

Woodson has been at FSU for each of Mike Norvell's three seasons atop the program since his hire was announced on Jan. 22, 2020.

Woodson signed seven four-star defensive backs from the high school ranks over his time with the Seminoles. This includes Azareye'h Thomas in the 2022 class, along with Edwin Joseph and Conrad Hussey in the 2023 class. Two of those four-star signees, Sam McCall this year and Hunter Washington in the 2021 class, each left after one season in the program.

FSU led the ACC in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.2) and passing yards per game allowed (165.4). However, it's worth noting that FSU's secondary wasn't always stellar and that this may have been more of a factor of the opposing quarterbacks the Seminoles faced than the secondary itself.

It's the second straight offseason that FSU has had to replace a member of the defensive coaching staff. FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve left last offseason to become defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech and was replaced by Randy Shannon.

FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham also left last offseason for the same position at Oregon and was replaced by Alex Atkins.

There's no indication yet whether Woodson's departure will have an impact on any of the defensive back transfers FSU has targeted or signed. However, it's known that FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was a primary contact with UVA cornerback transfer commit Fentrell Cypress, perhaps because it was known this was coming.



