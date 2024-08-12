Florida State opens 2024 at No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Other ACC ranked teams include: No. 14 Clemson, No. 19 Miami and No. 24 NC State. FSU's highest ranked opponent, Notre Dame, is ranked No. 7. The full AP poll

FSU opened at No. 10 in the coaches' poll, which was released last Monday.

The Seminoles open the season on Aug. 24 against Georgia Tech in Ireland.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters



