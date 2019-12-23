Barring any unexpected departures, the Florida State secondary is slated to return virtually all of its experienced players from the 2019 season.

Only Levonta Taylor, who was injured for a portion of the year, and Kyle Meyers, who was injured for virtually the entire season, are expected to be lost to graduation. Meyers actually still has one year of eligibility remaining because he can take a redshirt for this season, but he was honored on Senior Day. So it seems unlikely that he'll be back in 2020.

Even without them, roughly a dozen players with experience -- most notably, Stanford Samuels III and Asante Samuel Jr. at corner and leading tackler Hamsah Nasirildeen at safety -- are expected back to try to anchor the Seminoles' defense in 2020.

Akeem Dent, A.J. Lytton, Cyrus Fagan, Brendan Gant, Raymond Woodie III, Carlos Becker, Isaiah Bolden and Rendardo Green all saw a good bit of playing time as well in 2019. And talented redshirt freshmen Travis Jay and Jarvis Brownlee also should be in the mix next season.

