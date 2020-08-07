The Florida State football team has seen its first player decide to "opt out" of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Reserve defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman, a redshirt sophomore who appeared in four games last season but recorded no statistics, announced his decision Friday afternoon.

"The reason I chose to opt out is because this is a serious deal that’s going on in the world today," Chatman said in a release from FSU. "A close friend of my family is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and that hit too close to home. My family and I decided that to be safe I should opt out this season."

