FSU DL Jamarcus Chatman opts out of 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns
The Florida State football team has seen its first player decide to "opt out" of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Reserve defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman, a redshirt sophomore who appeared in four games last season but recorded no statistics, announced his decision Friday afternoon.
"The reason I chose to opt out is because this is a serious deal that’s going on in the world today," Chatman said in a release from FSU. "A close friend of my family is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and that hit too close to home. My family and I decided that to be safe I should opt out this season."
FSU head coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles will honor Chatman's scholarship.
"We respect his decision and, like any of our student-athletes who make this decision, he will remain on scholarship," Norvell said.
Chatman, a former three-star prospect out of Rome, Ga., was expected to play a backup role for the Seminoles this season.
Star players Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry and others have come out publicly and said they have no concerns about the health implications of competing this season. FSU opened preseason camp on Friday.
