The Florida State men's basketball team's highly anticipated game against Duke on Saturday night has been postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Seminoles' program.

Before that news broke late Friday night, Duke announced that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss the trip because he had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Then within an hour, the FSU issues came to light.

