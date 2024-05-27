If FSU wins the regional, it would host the winner of Oklahoma's regional.

The Seminoles found out on Sunday night that they would be hosting one of 16 regionals, but Monday’s announcement by the NCAA Selection Committee confirmed they had earned the right to host a Super Regional should they win the regional.

FSU (42-15) earned the No. 8 national seed and will host a four-team regional that includes Stetson (40-20), UCF (25-19) and Alabama (33-22) beginning on Friday. FSU-Stetson will play at noon (ACC Network), with UCF-Alabama to follow at a time to be determined.

If Florida State makes a long run to the postseason, the Seminoles will be able to do it from the friendly confines of Dick Howser Stadium.

Why is hosting in the NCAA Tournament so important? Beyond the reward for FSU’s performance in the regular season and the ACC Tournament, the Seminoles also were 27-4 in Tallahassee compared to 8-10 on the road. This factors in some challenging road series as FSU played at Clemson, ACC champion Duke and Wake Forest. But there’s no place like home, especially in the postseason and when the intensity of Howser’s crowds could ramp up the pressure on opposing teams.

Earning the No. 8 national seed also affirms FSU's turnaround, from 23 wins in 2023 to 42 victories this spring and being one of the ACC (and nation's) best teams.

Tickets will go on sale to Seminole Booster members on Monday at 2 p.m. and the public at 5 p.m. Go to Seminoles.com for more information.

FSU was projected as the No. 7 seed by D1baseball.com and the No. 8 seed by Baseball America on Sunday morning. Those predictions proved accurate.

After recent seasons where FSU was on the road for a regional — in 2019 at Georgia, 2021 at Ole Miss and 2022 at Auburn as well as missing the NCAA Tournament last year — the Seminoles are hosting a regional for the 36th time in program history. FSU was also an annual regional host from 2011-18.

The Seminoles are seeking to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2019. They have made 23 trips to Omaha.

UNC earned the No. 4 national seed, while Clemson earned the No. 6 seed.

