FSU earns official visit, still chasing Georgia for Rivals100 RB Jae Lamar

"I came by to talk to the coaches. I had to come by, fill them in and get a good feel with them. Catch up with them," he added later.

"Because they were one of the first teams to show me interest," Lamar said on why he decided to squeeze in a visit. "Just being here is real, it's real around here. You get the same thing every time you come here with Coach Norvell, Coach Gus (Malzahn) and Coach YAC (David Johnson)."

In between a visit to Ohio State on Friday and a visit to Clemson on Sunday, Lamar squeezed in a short visit to Florida State to check in on the Seminoles' coaching staff during the Legacy Weekend event.

The Seminoles are one of the primary schools attempting to move Lamar off of Georgia. While not being committed to the Bulldogs, Lamar has been open about the fact that Georgia is his dream school and they sit in pole position in his recruitment.

Florida State has been good about getting Lamar on campus and getting him back (even if for a short time) this spring, which is notable. It's not the last time he plans to be back either.

"I'm going to try and hit up a spring practice so I can come out and watch. Sit in on their meetings and things like that. I want to see it all in action," Lamar said.

Lamar has also set up an official visit with Florida State for June 20. Auburn, Miami and of course Georgia make up the rest of his official visit slate at the moment.

What would it take for one of those schools to contend and beat out the Bulldogs?

"They just need to keep being themselves. I'm asking God to lead me to the right path and lead me to where I need to go. God will make that decision for me ... One thing about FSU that I like is that they are not pressing me about my recruitment. I feel like they are doing a great job with it. Just the fact that they are checking up on me, calling me, and being in touch with the head coach. I can just hit them up whenever I need anything. I feel like that's crucial in a recruitment process," Lamar said.

The Seminoles will be getting Lamar back at an undetermined date for a spring practice, the next step as Florida State contends for one of the nations' best running backs.