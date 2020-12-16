The Florida State football program won't boast the nation's top recruiting class in the early signing period, which begins today, but the Seminoles emerged as one of the clear early leaders in one category:

Signing Day graphics.

While many schools continued to use current photos and videos to announce their new signings on social media, the Seminoles tapped into video game nostalgia by introducing each new player with graphics inspired by Backyard Football, a popular sports gaming series in the early 2000s.

