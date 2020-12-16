 Backyard Football graphics give FSU Football an early win on signing day
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 08:00:55 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU earns widespread praise for 'Backyard Football' Signing Day graphics

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football program won't boast the nation's top recruiting class in the early signing period, which begins today, but the Seminoles emerged as one of the clear early leaders in one category:

Signing Day graphics.

While many schools continued to use current photos and videos to announce their new signings on social media, the Seminoles tapped into video game nostalgia by introducing each new player with graphics inspired by Backyard Football, a popular sports gaming series in the early 2000s.

Don't miss our great recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

The graphics are tailored to each specific recruit -- Hawaii native McKenzie Milton, for example, is shown with a colorful lei around his neck -- but they also include familiar Florida State faces, such as Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Buster Posey, Burt Reynolds and country singer Jake Owen.

*ALSO SEE: Wednesday signing day updates -- get the news here first

*AND SEE: Signing Day Central

By early Wednesday morning, the graphics generated a great deal of buzz and rave reviews from recruiting fans and media types:

------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}