FSU earns widespread praise for 'Backyard Football' Signing Day graphics
The Florida State football program won't boast the nation's top recruiting class in the early signing period, which begins today, but the Seminoles emerged as one of the clear early leaders in one category:
Signing Day graphics.
While many schools continued to use current photos and videos to announce their new signings on social media, the Seminoles tapped into video game nostalgia by introducing each new player with graphics inspired by Backyard Football, a popular sports gaming series in the early 2000s.
The graphics are tailored to each specific recruit -- Hawaii native McKenzie Milton, for example, is shown with a colorful lei around his neck -- but they also include familiar Florida State faces, such as Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Buster Posey, Burt Reynolds and country singer Jake Owen.
By early Wednesday morning, the graphics generated a great deal of buzz and rave reviews from recruiting fans and media types:
Early leader for coolest graphics. #Noles https://t.co/6gkTNS5SPY— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 16, 2020
Some tremendous social execution on Signing Day. Nice work, @FSUFootball 👇👇 https://t.co/86HwUrRkFy— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 16, 2020
Pretty cool #55 https://t.co/jick5ysYtN— Marvin Shade Jones (@MarvinJonesJets) December 16, 2020
Creative graphics teams across the country really stepping up their games for National Signing Day. The #OleMiss Lane Train one and the #FSU #GoNoles graphic are the best I've seen so far.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 16, 2020
Outstanding graphics @FSUFootball👌🏾 https://t.co/fmNSThrfyl— IG: @SleeperAthletes (@SleeperAth1etes) December 16, 2020
