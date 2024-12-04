FSU expected to land Nebraska DL coach Terrance Knighton

On Monday, news broke that White was leaving Nebraska for FSU. Rivals analyst Greg Smith also reported Knighton would be joining him. On Wednesday, Nebraska's Rivals site confirmed Knighton's decision to come to FSU.

Florida State is expected to hire Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, who will join defensive coordinator Tony White in Tallahassee.

It's not clear what Knighton's role will be at FSU, if he will coach ends, tackles or both.

Odell Haggins has coached FSU's defensive tackles for the majority of his 30 seasons as an assistant coach.

Knighton has spent a few years with Matt Rhule at Nebraska as well as with the Carolina Panthers when Rhule was there.

Knighton spent the past two seasons at Nebraska and led a veteran unit that was strong against the run. The Huskers had a top-15 rush defense nationally the past two seasons.

FSU has not formally announced White's hire, although he had changed his Twitter bio.

The school has also not discussed which assistant coaches have been retained or reassigned to off-field roles.