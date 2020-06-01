For starters, the athletics facility is to remained closed to the public and will only be accessible by a limited number of staff members, coaches and student-athletes at a time.

Before allowing football players to begin using the team's facilities for voluntary workouts on Monday, Florida State officials tested about 80 players and 45 staff members for the coronavirus and also issued a long list of safety measures to be followed inside the Moore Athletics Center.

All student-athletes will be required to wear masks when working out, and players won't be allowed to participate until they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Here is a complete list of guidelines sent from athletics director David Coburn to staff members in anticipation of the workouts.

Seminole Staff,

We hope this message finds you and your families staying healthy and safe. With additional individuals entering the Moore Center, we wanted to communicate our “Seminole Safe” protocols. Also, attached are COVID educational materials that we are requiring all staff to review.

* Football voluntary workouts will begin with the strength and conditioning staff June 1.

* Moore Center Hours of Operation: 6am-6pm for staff involved with voluntary workouts. 8am-5pm for all other staff. We must limit hours so the building can be deep cleaned each day. Employees who are able to work remotely should continue to do so.

* Before returning to campus, staff who are returning after recent travel outside of the Tallahassee area must self-isolate for 14 days OR must complete a COVID test with a negative result.

Note: Our department cannot require staff to participate in a COVID test but testing is strongly encouraged.

* Face coverings are mandatory for all staff, coaches and student-athletes who come onto campus and in our buildings effective immediately and until further notice. Face coverings must be worn in all common spaces throughout the building.

* The Athletics Department has a supply of face coverings for all essential staff and coaches as well as student-athletes. We ask that if you already have a face covering, please wait to request one from our department to ensure there are adequate supplies for essential staff and coaches and student-athletes currently authorized for access in our building.

* Football student-athletes and any staff whose duties involve direct interaction with student-athletes must enter through the East loading dock entry door by the Athletic Training Room and be screened prior to entry (temperature and wellness check).

* Staff accessing the building who do not have direct interaction with student-athletes may enter through the Moore Center front doors. Face coverings and hand sanitization will be required; however, a wellness screening will not be required.

* Through at least June 21, each department/sport should adhere to no more than 25% of employees present at one time.

* Physical distancing of 6ft is expected to be maintained. Paths of travel for entry and exit will be established to ensure the 6ft social distancing guidelines.

* Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the building. Daily cleaning will continue in common areas and frequent touch points by Facilities staff throughout the day.

* Elevator protocol will be limited to no more than 2 persons at a time. Staff should refrain from navigating around buildings/floors as much as possible.

* All Athletic Department facilities will remain locked and closed to the public.

* If staff or student-athletes are sick, you must stay home. Staff experiencing COVID symptoms should call their primary care physician.

