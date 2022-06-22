FSU Football 2022 Transfer Portal Report Card; Grading arrivals, departures
With Tuesday's addition of former South Carolina offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine, the Florida State football team appears nearly finished -- if not completely done -- with its 2022 acquisitions through the transfer portal.
The Seminoles went into the offseason facing major needs at offensive line, wide receiver and defensive end, and they appear to have addressed each of those needs and then some.
Turnetine not only was FSU's fourth offensive line transfer of this offseason, but he was the 12th transfer overall. And while that is quite a haul, it's important to remember that the Seminoles lost lost even more players to exits through the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season.
With nearly 20 players departing and a dozen arriving, it's time to take a closer look at each transaction to determine how much improvement FSU made in this aspect of roster management. (Spoiler alert: The Seminoles did extremely well, landing eight potential starters while only losing one or two.)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Acquisitions
Kayden Lyles, redshirt senior -- Former part-time starter at Wisconsin. Will be competing for the starting center job and could also play guard if needed. Enrolled in the spring and brings great size (6-3, 321 pounds) to the position.
Bless Harris, redshirt junior -- Former starter at Lamar who will be competing for the starting right tackle position and could provide depth at either tackle spot. Enrolled in the spring and appeared to adjust quickly to the Power 5 level.
D'Mitri Emmanuel, redshirt senior -- Former starter at Charlotte who could compete for the starting job at guard or right tackle. At the very least will provide quality depth at multiple positions along the offensive line.
Jazston Turnetine, redshirt senior -- Former part-time starter at South Carolina who will get the opportunity to compete for a starting job at tackle and will provide experienced depth at the position. All 10 of his starts in two seasons at South Carolina came at left tackle.
Departures
Ira Henry III -- Has transferred to Memphis. Had a difficult time breaking into the two-deep during time at Florida State. Played sparingly in three seasons.
Jalen Goss -- Has transferred to FAMU. Was very undersized as a recruit and had a difficult time adding weight. Played sparingly in four seasons, mostly on special teams.
OVERALL GRADE -- A
The Seminoles didn't lose any meaningful reps in the two linemen who left, and they added four players with legitimate college experience. Of the four, there's a decent chance that at least one or two will earn starting jobs this fall. And they all should be in the two-deep with the ability to provide competent backups when needed.
