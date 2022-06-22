FSU Football 2022 Transfer Portal Report Card; Grading arrivals, departures

With Tuesday's addition of former South Carolina offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine, the Florida State football team appears nearly finished -- if not completely done -- with its 2022 acquisitions through the transfer portal.

The Seminoles went into the offseason facing major needs at offensive line, wide receiver and defensive end, and they appear to have addressed each of those needs and then some.

Turnetine not only was FSU's fourth offensive line transfer of this offseason, but he was the 12th transfer overall. And while that is quite a haul, it's important to remember that the Seminoles lost lost even more players to exits through the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season.

With nearly 20 players departing and a dozen arriving, it's time to take a closer look at each transaction to determine how much improvement FSU made in this aspect of roster management. (Spoiler alert: The Seminoles did extremely well, landing eight potential starters while only losing one or two.)

