Wilson originally was a three-star recruit out of Nashville when he signed with UCLA.

UCLA grad transfer Jordan Wilson, who announced he was leaving the Bruins in January, confirmed on social media Saturday night that he will play his final college season at Florida State.

The Florida State football team has added some much-needed experience to its tight end room for the 2020 season.

I’ll never question why God put me on the path that he did and I’m forever grateful for the doors he opened along the way. #Committed #OneTribe 🍢 pic.twitter.com/AYYoSj5jfn

Wilson redshirted in 2016 and then was in and out of the starting lineup during the past three seasons. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder actually started six games in 2017, but he came off the bench for most of his final two campaigns.

As a junior in 2019, Wilson caught seven passes for 72 yards. For his career, he caught 25 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

*ALSO SEE: Breaking down FSU football's offers this week (5/9)

Wilson will join FSU's current group of tight ends, which includes junior Camren McDonald, redshirt sophomore Wyatt Rector and true freshman Carter Boatwright. Rector is a converted quarterback, who made the move to tight end in the spring.

McDonald is the only one of the returning group with any college experience at the position, and he has six career catches for 43 yards.

FSU also is bringing in freshman Markeston Douglas, a three-star prospect from Brownsville, Tenn.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council