The Florida State men's basketball team has worn turquoise jerseys celebrating Seminole heritage for a number of year.

FSU put turquoise football uniforms on sale last fall for fans to purchase, but didn't announce anything about the team wearing them in the near future.

Well, at Saturday's Spring Showcase inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU took a major step towards wearing turquoise football uniforms in a game. The quarterbacks took the field to warm up ahead of the event wearing turquoise uniforms with gold helmets and garnet pants. These differentiate them from the offense wearing white and the defense wearing garnet as non-contact uniforms for the QBs.

There's been no indication at this time when or if these uniforms will be worn in a game for the upcoming season. But this certainly feels like a major step in that direction.