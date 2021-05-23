FSU Football expects visit from coveted OL transfer Cain Madden

Since he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week, former Marshall standout Cain Madden has emerged as one of the most coveted offensive line transfers on the market this offseason.

And Florida State is clearly in the thick of the hunt.

Madden, who earned second-team All-America honors with the Thundering Herd, is planning to take a visit to FSU shortly after the NCAA opens up in-person recruiting on June 1.



