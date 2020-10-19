Mike Norvell has talked about "response" for the better part of two months now. Florida State's first-year head coach says it's a cornerstone of what he's trying to build in Tallahassee. That his team needs to learn how to treat mistakes and failures as learning opportunities and motivational tools, not stumbling blocks. In this instance, though, Norvell is looking for another type of response.. ** ENDS TODAY: $20 annual subscription to Warchant.com (80% discount!!!)

Sophomore offensive lineman Dontae Lucas and his teammates celebrate Saturday's win with the Marching Chiefs. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

After his Seminoles knocked off the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels, 31-28, on Saturday night, he wants to see how a team not all that experienced with handling success responds to the biggest win of any of their careers. "I think sometimes the greater challenge is when people are patting you on the back," Norvell said on Monday afternoon. "At the end of the day, our objective is to get better in all that we do. So, we're excited about the win that we just had. But you go watch that film, and there's a lot of things that kind of pissed me off that I saw that we need to get corrected." All three FSU coordinators who spoke with the media on Monday echoed that same sentiment. Yes, it was great for the program to pick up a big victory like the one FSU recorded on Saturday night. But there were so many mistakes, including some head-scratching penalties, that there is absolutely no reason for the Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) to start feeling too good about themselves. Especially, from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham's perspective, after the offense went from putting up 24 points in the first half to a big, fat zero in the second. Dillingham was asked Monday if it was an ideal situation to get the win but also have so many mistakes to learn from in the second half. "I would rather have had two halves like the first one, and had a little less film to teach off of," he said. "But every time you step on the field, there's an ability to get better. And we can look at the second half, and that's what we really focused on yesterday. We had a correction period yesterday in practice. We had 17 corrections. Seventeen plays in that football game ... we have to fix in corrections. For all the good and all the explosiveness that we have, there's a lot of room for growth. "And that's what excites me." *ALSO SEE: Warchant 3-2-1: Norvell on the attack, situational defense & more