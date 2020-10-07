Coming off the first win of his FSU career, and going into one of his biggest challenges of the season, the first-year head coach made it abundantly clear that what he saw earlier in the day wasn't going to cut it as the program moves forward.

He said there were some positives during the practice -- he mentioned wide receiver Tamorrion Terry specifically by name and said the running back group always plays with passion and purpose -- but by and large, it was the lack of consistency that was so troubling.

"You go out to push to be the best you can possibly be," Norvell said. "So when you come up short of that, it's disappointing. ... The choice has to be made every single day of what we're willing to give and invest into what we want."

This, of course, wasn't the first time a head coach has complained publicly about the way his team practiced. It's not the first time Norvell has done it at Florida State.

But it was obvious how dismayed he was when talking to the media immediately afterward -- especially since he actually complimented the team's approach to practice just one week ago.

"I can promise you, for the program, the standard will not change," Norvell said.

He said it's on the coaches to inspire and lead the players, but he added that the coaches can't do it alone.

"The work is theirs to do," Norvell said. "At the end of the day, the opportunity is here. It's now. And this is the only opportunity we have, is today's practice. This Wednesday, it's all that we're guaranteed. If there is one thing that has been learned through 2020 already, is that there is nothing that's guaranteed. So you have to maximize the day and the moment.