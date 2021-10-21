FSU Football Insider: On TE improvement, Maurice Smith's impact & more

Now that they are in their second year together in Mike Norvell's offensive system, Thomsen said his players are much more comfortable with their assignments.

That’s especially the case for the veteran McDonald, who has now started 15 straight games for FSU. McDonald has two or more catches in all but one contest this season and has put up 144 receiving yards and a touchdown so far in 2021.

Thomsen said McDonald’s grasp of the entire offense -- understanding the roles of all 11 players on any given play -- has taken his game to another level.

“Just understanding the big picture of the system. It’s one thing to understand your job, but to start to bring all the other pieces together,” Thomsen said. “What is the quarterback looking at? What is the offensive line looking at? Just all the progression of the knowledge of what you’re trying to do and pulling everything together.

“When you start to bring all that stuff together mentally, it just helps you play faster. But he’s improved in all areas and will continue to do so.”

Studying the playbook was about all senior Jordan Wilson could do once he was injured and lost for the 2020 season last August. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was held out of most of the spring as well, but he has since returned to serve as the team’s second option at tight end.

“Jordan’s the one, not having a spring ball, he’s the one that sometimes things are new to, but that’s just because he didn’t have the time,” Thomsen said “He’s done a great job of adapting to what we do and what we’ve asked them to do.”