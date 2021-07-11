FSU Football lands Alabama A&M DE transfer
Transfers can come at just about any time in college football, and Florida State has landed yet another ahead of the 2021 season.
Former Alabama A&M defensive end Marcus Cushnie announced on social media that he will now transfer to FSU instead of Purdue.
Cushnie initially pledged his commitment to the Boilermakers after visiting both schools in June.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
A Florida native, Cushnie has two years of eligibility remaining. He hails from Palm Beach Central High and was part of the 2018 recruiting class; he currently checks in at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.
Cushnie has confirmed with Warchant.com that he will play the "Fox" (hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker) position at FSU.
The pass-rusher is fresh off a shortened spring season for Alabama A&M that counted as 2020. He finished with 17 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in just four games.
In 2019, he recorded seven sacks in 12 games.
Cushnie verbally committed to join Purdue last month. Now he has switched his choice to head coach Mike Norvell, defensive ends coach John Papuchis and the Seminoles.
During the offseason, FSU also added two Power 5 transfers and five high school signees at the defensive end spot. Senior transfers Jermaine Johnson of Georgia and Keir Thomas of South Carolina are both expected to start this fall.
FSU also signed Shambre Jackson, Patrick Payton, Byron Turner, George Wilson and Joshua Farmer out of high school. Farmer is expected to play defensive tackle this fall, and Jackson could move inside as well.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council