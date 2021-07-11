New FSU DE transfer Cushnie vows to bring 'undeniable' effort, energy

Cushnie is originally from West Palm Beach and attended Palm Beach Central High School. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound pass-rusher took some time after announcing his decision to discuss his recruitment, why he ultimately decided on the Seminoles, how he expects to be used on defense and more.

It has been a wild ride for former Alabama A&M defensive end Marcus Cushnie, who previously committed to Purdue before flipping to Florida State on Sunday afternoon.

Q: Let's jump right into this Marcus. Obviously, before today you were committed to Purdue, but you visited FSU in June before making that decision. What has the communication been like between you and Florida State while you were committed to Purdue?

A: Throughout the whole process, even when I was committed to Purdue, they were talking to me pretty regularly. Probably like every day or every other day. Coach JP (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) told me that this was what will probably happen (FSU having a spot for him in 2021), but I could not take someone's word. And that's why I originally went with Purdue.

Q: So what was FSU telling you throughout the process?

A: Originally, when I first got there and started working out, they knew they wanted and needed me. They liked me a lot, and I think they felt I was the most qualified pass-rusher. But originally, I didn't have the offer, and that's where I stood with them. They still called me just about every day after that. Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell) and I spoke a lot. Then they told me last Sunday I have an offer,, and then from there I was deciding where I wanted to be between Purdue and Florida State. Then I came to that decision today.

Q: So what was it about Florida State that led to the Seminoles getting the nod?

A: Once I started breaking it down with FSU and Purdue, I was trying to figure out the best opportunity and the best chance to go to the league. With Purdue, they obviously had a lot on the table where I could come right in and play right away. Their starter was going to be ineligible to start the season, so that spot was open. But at the end of the day, I really wanted to be in Florida so my family could see me play a lot more and be around them.

It really came down to this honestly. When I looked up both of them, they were pretty even, so I looked at what conference or team threw the ball more. When I watched game film or studied the teams, the ACC leads the Big Ten in throwing a lot more. Big Ten is more of a running conference, so that's a lot of what led to the decision.

Q: When did you tell the FSU staff about the decision?

A: To be honest, they kind of knew on Thursday because that was where my head was at. It was back and forth with coaches from FSU, Purdue. I just broke it to them this morning, and they were really excited. Everyone was blowing my phone up. Coach Norvell kind of knew the night before though, as I told him where I was leaning going into Sunday. On a 1-10 scale, my excitement is a 10. Man, let's turn it up.

Q: FSU already has a pair of defensive end transfers who came in during the spring, Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson. Was that a factor in your decision at all? Also, what do you know about your role in this defense?

A: Honestly, it didn't really play that much of a role. Because at Purdue, they had a guy on the other side that's projected to go second pick in the first round. Regardless of what school I picked, I was going to play with someone great.

The biggest thing with me was sitting down with Coach Fuller (defensive coordinator Adam Fuller) and then watching a practice film. They run the exact same defense I ran at Alabama A&M -- same scheme, trip drill, dive, playing the quarterback, so I would walk in knowing what I'm doing when I get there. I just have to learn the calls. So that also played a big deal into things with my choice in picking FSU.

Q: You also get to reunite with a couple guys I think you know, former Palm Beach Central players Akeem Dent and Bryan Robinson. How big is that?

A: All three of us are pretty close. I was actually with Bryan on the Fourth of July. It didn't play into the decision,, but I talked a lot with Bryan and Akeem about things. So I would say yes and no if it played a factor. They just told me to follow my heart on the decision. My focus really is about getting to the league, and when I was at Alabama A&M, I didn't know anyone. So with comfort in knowing guys it helped, but I would not say it was a big thing in the decision.

Q: What was your time like at Alabama A&M and what did you learn during that experience?

A: I never redshirted, so I have two years and a redshirt year left. Still got a lot of football left. I'm hoping to play one year and then get out (to the NFL), hopefully. But playing at Alabama A&M, it really matured me pretty fast in being thrown into the fire and being ready. I had to learn a lot of stuff on my own. I also did a lot of training with Chuck Smith in Atlanta that helped me a lot in being ready for FSU.

Q: It's no secret that you've had a lot of success at getting to the quarterback. What do you think you do best as a pass-rusher?

A: I would say undeniable effort is my biggest thing. I'm always going to get after someone and the quarterback. I have really strong hands, and I think I play the run even better than I do the pass. I'm 6-foot-2, 245 pounds. I don't want to get any bigger than that. Maybe throw on five more pounds, but not much more. I would say that weight certainly helps with the strength. I was 220 pounds when I was a freshman there at A&M, so it was a change and adjustment. I felt I could do a lot more with that added weight.

Q: So as a guy who grew up in Florida, how excited are you to get to play for the Seminoles?

A: It hasn't hit me yet. It's crazy. I'm sure when I get on campus, it will really hit me. I arrive on campus next week. I just have to find an apartment, so that's what I'm doing right now. But I will be there next week. I was actually supposed to be at Purdue today. So now that I'm going to FSU, it's about finding the place.

I would say the first thing I'm going to do when I get there is get the apartment out of the way. Then after that, really getting to work with the team. I know I don't have too much time to get to know the team yet, since fall practice is going to start very soon. I want to at least get two weeks with everyone to get comfortable. But I've been training through this whole process with recruiting, so I'll be ready. But at the same time, you can't imitate what a strength coach will do. I talked with Coach Storms (FSU strength coach Josh Storms) two nights ago, so he knows my goals and what I'm trying to do.

Q: Did you get a sense for how much homework they did on you?

A: They talked to all my coaches, high school coaches, my dean, Akeem, Bryan, and were asking every question you could think of about me to check on everything. They knew the type of person and mindset they are getting. I have a 3.9 GPA, and they know where my character is. ...

It's very family oriented with this staff. Coach Fuller is a really cool guy. I would say I talked with him more than any coach there at FSU. Throughout the whole process, he kept it 100 and honest. There was no lying. He told me straight up what it was and what it wasn't with FSU. I have a lot of trust and faith in him.

Q: Finally, do you have a message for 'Nole Nation now that you are a part of the family?

A: Just keep a look out for me on that field. I'm going to bring undeniable energy and get after the quarterback, and we are going to have a great season.

