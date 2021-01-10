Robinson also is the second member of the Gamecocks' defense to announce he's transferring to FSU in less than 24 hours. Former South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas went public with his commitment Saturday night.

Robinson, a former four-star recruit, signed with the Gamecocks in 2019 and started for two years at safety and nickelback. He is the second former SEC defensive back to announce plans to transfer to FSU in recent weeks, joining former Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion.

Second-year head coach Mike Norvell upgraded the Florida State football roster once again on Sunday by landing a commitment from former South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson.

Ain’t to much else I Need to say 🤫 Let’s Get to Work 😈 #GoNoles 🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/TvQOFhO30v

During his two seasons at South Carolina, Robinson racked up 135 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He ranked second on the team this past season with 75 stops.

Pro Football Focus named him a Freshman All-American in 2019, and he was also a member of the SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team as well. He had a career-high 15 tackles in the Gamecocks game' against Texas A&M that season -- the most by a South Carolina freshman since 1994.

Robinson, a product of Lee County in south Georgia, was the nation's No. 24-rated safety in the 2019 recruiting class. He chose the Gamecocks over Auburn, Tennessee and several other Power 5 programs.

Robinson is the seventh college transfer to commit to FSU so far this offseason, joining Keir Thomas, former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, former Georgia LB/DE Jermaine Johnson, former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion, former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment, former Auburn running back D.J. Williams.

Along with 16 players inked during the early signing period in December, that gives FSU 23 commitments or signings for the Class of 2021. FSU is expected to have room for two or three more players in this recruiting cycle.

ALSO SEE: Clark: It might be time to re-evaluate FSU's 2021 recruiting class

--------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board