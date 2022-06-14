FSU Football lands commitment from 6-5, 300-pound defensive tackle

The Florida State football team has landed its first commitment from one of last weekend's official visitors.

Defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder who played high school football in Maryland but has since enrolled at a South Carolina prep school, announced Tuesday afternoon that he will be a Seminole.

Tifase chose the Seminoles over Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UConn.

