FSU Football lands commitment from 6-5, 300-pound defensive tackle
The Florida State football team has landed its first commitment from one of last weekend's official visitors.
Defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder who played high school football in Maryland but has since enrolled at a South Carolina prep school, announced Tuesday afternoon that he will be a Seminole.
Tifase chose the Seminoles over Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UConn.
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
When he was in Tallahassee last weekend, Tifase said he loved everything about the visit and particularly enjoyed his connection with defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. He was one of six official visitors on campus.
"We talked about relationships, love and ball," Tifase said of Haggins. "That was basically it. Relationships, love and ball."
*ALSO SEE: More from Michael Langston about what FSU gets in Tifase
The athletic big man also had high praise for head coach Mike Norvell and virtually everyone he met. He described the current FSU players he spent time with as "fantastic people" and said he could tell the Seminoles' program was heading in the right direction.
Tifase also said he would move to Tallahassee on Wednesday if he picked the Seminoles. The plan, he added, would be for him to take an academic redshirt this season and become eligible to play in 2023.
Per NCAA rules, a player who receives an academic redshirt -- a designation for athletes who don't meet every requirement for immediate eligibility -- is allowed to practice with the team during his first semester but cannot participate in games.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
--------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
-------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board