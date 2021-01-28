The Fletcher High standout is FSU's fourth commitment for the class of 2022.

Hester, a Seminole legacy recruit who is the son of former Florida State linebacker Ron Hester, announced Thursday afternoon that he is committing to the 'Noles.

Today marks Jacksonville defensive end/linebacker Aaron Hester's 17th birthday, but it's the Florida State Seminoles who are getting the present.

Hester's commitment is not a huge surprise considering the fact that he has visited Florida State's campus six or seven times, including last year for Junior Day. At the same time, several other schools were pushing for his commitment, including Miami, Penn State, Michigan and others.

The 6-foot, 3-inch defender could play defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level, and he has been very productive in high school. As a junior, he recorded 65 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Hester is the latest in a line of pass-rushers the Seminoles have landed recently, including five defensive ends in the 2021 class.

*ALSO SEE: Analysis of what FSU is getting in Hester and how important this commitment is to the Seminoles

"I love getting after the quarterback," Hester said in an earlier interview. "I'm always working on attacking at different angles and creating big plays."

Hester's father, Ron, played linebacker at FSU from 1978 through '81 and enjoyed a career year during his senior season. He was credited with 132 tackles that year, including 18 in one game against rival Miami.

The older Hester also shares a school record for blocking two punts in the same game (1980, Boston College), and he went on to be a sixth-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins.