The Florida State football team's hot streak in recruiting continued on Sunday as the Seminoles landed their sixth commitment in less than a month.

Defensive back Omarion Cooper, a highly coveted cornerback from Lehigh Acres, Fla., announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is "1000 percent" committed to the Seminoles.

He adds to what is becoming an impressive defensive back haul for FSU, following recent commitments from Texas product Hunter Washington and Hollywood, Fla., DB Kevin Knowles.

