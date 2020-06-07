FSU football lands commitment from highly sought-after cornerback
The Florida State football team's hot streak in recruiting continued on Sunday as the Seminoles landed their sixth commitment in less than a month.
Defensive back Omarion Cooper, a highly coveted cornerback from Lehigh Acres, Fla., announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is "1000 percent" committed to the Seminoles.
He adds to what is becoming an impressive defensive back haul for FSU, following recent commitments from Texas product Hunter Washington and Hollywood, Fla., DB Kevin Knowles.
1000% Committed 🍢 @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/7uMQCKuCUb— 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 ¹ (@OmarionC2) June 7, 2020
Before making his decision, Cooper recently released a "top six" list of schools that included Louisville, Penn State, South Carolina, Michigan and Texas. So he clearly was one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the country, despite his three-star rating from Rivals.
Cooper, who is the 11th commitment for FSU's 2020 class, has several Florida State connections. He is former high school teammates with current FSU defensive end Quashon Fuller, and he has participated in several of Deion Sanders' 7-on-7 events and camps.
