Florida State fans have been hoping to see a spark in recruiting for awhile, and the Seminoles definitely got their wish on Tuesday. Four-star Texas cornerback Hunter Washington, the nation's 11th-ranked prospect at his position, announced he has committed to the Seminoles over LSU, Oklahoma and numerous other major programs. Washington made his announcement with a commitment video on social media:



(7)00% C O M M I T T E D❗️ pic.twitter.com/psVEyt1EfT — Hunter Washington 🏝 (@Hunter_DB7) May 12, 2020

Washington is FSU's sixth commitment for the Class of 2021 and the first high school prospect to pull the trigger for the 'Noles in nearly a month. College football recruiting is a relationship business, and that is exactly how the Seminoles pulled off this one. Washington has had a longstanding bond with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, dating back to when Woodson was on Auburn's staff. And that relationship paved the way for Tuesday's commitment. "He's a great coach that I feel comfortable with," Washington said earlier this year when the Seminoles officially extended an offer.



