One day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion announced Sunday he is planning to transfer to Florida State.

The former three-star prospect from American Heritage in Delray Beach, Fla., signed with Arkansas in 2017 and was a starting cornerback for most of the 2018 and '19 seasons before opting out in 2020.

He should have two years of eligibility remaining with the Seminoles.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***



