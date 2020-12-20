 Former Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion announces transfer to FSU
FSU football lands cornerback transfer from Arkansas

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

One day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion announced Sunday he is planning to transfer to Florida State.

The former three-star prospect from American Heritage in Delray Beach, Fla., signed with Arkansas in 2017 and was a starting cornerback for most of the 2018 and '19 seasons before opting out in 2020.

He should have two years of eligibility remaining with the Seminoles.

McClellion recorded 25 tackles as a redshirt freshman and 34 as a sophomore.

The 6-foot, 188-pounder chose the Razorbacks over Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several other programs. His father, Central McClellion, played collegiately at Ohio State and in the NFL.

McClellion is the Seminoles' second Division-I transfer in this class, joining former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.

