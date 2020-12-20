FSU football lands cornerback transfer from Arkansas
One day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion announced Sunday he is planning to transfer to Florida State.
The former three-star prospect from American Heritage in Delray Beach, Fla., signed with Arkansas in 2017 and was a starting cornerback for most of the 2018 and '19 seasons before opting out in 2020.
He should have two years of eligibility remaining with the Seminoles.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
1000000000% To DBU‼️‼️‼️💯🌴Long Live Auntie net, Trey and Greg love you grandma 🌹 @Sauceman1k (I DO NOT OWN RIGHTS TO THIS SONG) @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/fr8T7XBhGH— Pacc-Man🎮 (@quez_13) December 20, 2020
McClellion recorded 25 tackles as a redshirt freshman and 34 as a sophomore.
The 6-foot, 188-pounder chose the Razorbacks over Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several other programs. His father, Central McClellion, played collegiately at Ohio State and in the NFL.
McClellion is the Seminoles' second Division-I transfer in this class, joining former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.
Also see: Schoffel: Norvell leaving plenty of 'cap space' for reshaping FSU roster
Great Day to be a Florida State Seminole!! #Playmaker coming back home! Excited for the future!!!#NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing #Fit pic.twitter.com/rh2tYip9I8— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 20, 2020
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council