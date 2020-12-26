FSU Football lands former UGA pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson
Georgia outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who was the nation's No. 1 junior college prospect two years ago, announced on Saturday he will finish his college career at Florida State.
Johnson spent the past two years at UGA, where he was part of the main rotation in the Bulldogs' vaunted 3-4 defense, but he missed some time due to injury in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease.
He started three of the seven games he played in during the 2020 season and recorded five sacks. Johnson recorded one sack apiece in games against Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
"He just wants to help Florida State get back to its winning ways by producing a high volume of sacks," Johnson's father, Jay, told Warchant on Saturday. "He can't wait to hold down the fort at Florida State."
Let’s Ride👿 #Tribe21 #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/wGbN9tPyiF— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 26, 2020
Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is originally from Minnesota and racked up 19 tackles for loss, including 12.5 sacks, during 20 games at Independence (Kan.) Community College.
Johnson should provide a major lift for a Florida State defense that struggled mightily with generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Seminoles ranked among the worst defenses in the country in 2020 with just nine sacks.
Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!!! #GameChanger is coming to #NoleFamily and bringing plenty of sacks with him! #Tribe21 #KeepClimbing #Fit pic.twitter.com/skinEdHLuj— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 26, 2020
