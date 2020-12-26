Georgia outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who was the nation's No. 1 junior college prospect two years ago, announced on Saturday he will finish his college career at Florida State.

Johnson spent the past two years at UGA, where he was part of the main rotation in the Bulldogs' vaunted 3-4 defense, but he missed some time due to injury in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease.

He started three of the seven games he played in during the 2020 season and recorded five sacks. Johnson recorded one sack apiece in games against Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

"He just wants to help Florida State get back to its winning ways by producing a high volume of sacks," Johnson's father, Jay, told Warchant on Saturday. "He can't wait to hold down the fort at Florida State."

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***