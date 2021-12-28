FSU Football lands Louisville DB transfer Greedy Vance

Florida State picked up its fifth transfer commitment of this offseason -- and first on the defensive side of the ball -- when former Louisville DB Greedy Vance announced Tuesday he would be a Seminole.

Vance, who hails from New Orleans, started at cornerback for most of this past season after signing with the Cardinals in 2020.

He recorded 36 tackles and tied for second on the team with seven pass breakups.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***