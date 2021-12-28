FSU Football lands Louisville DB transfer Greedy Vance
Florida State picked up its fifth transfer commitment of this offseason -- and first on the defensive side of the ball -- when former Louisville DB Greedy Vance announced Tuesday he would be a Seminole.
Vance, who hails from New Orleans, started at cornerback for most of this past season after signing with the Cardinals in 2020.
He recorded 36 tackles and tied for second on the team with seven pass breakups.
FSU's first four transfer commitments were a pair of offensive linemen and a pair of wide receivers.
The Seminoles snared receivers Mycah Pittman from Oregon and Johnny Wilson from Arizona State, as well as offensive linemen Kayden Lyles from Wisconsin and Bless Harris from Lamar University.
FSU still has needs to fill at defensive end, linebacker and likely at quarterback.
