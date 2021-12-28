Transfer Portal Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top options
Already with five commitments secured from college transfers, the Florida State football team could be in the market to double or even triple that number throughout the offseason.
While many more players around the country are expected to enter the portal in the coming weeks and months, here's a look at FSU's potential targets right now heading into the new calendar year.
Along with examining FSU's needs at each position, such as wideout, offensive tackle and defensive end, we look at how much contact there has been between the Seminoles and each player.
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
The Seminoles have already landed commits from former Oregon WR Mycah Pittman and former Arizona State WR Johnny Wilson.
FSU & WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon transfer): COMMITTED
12/20: 'It's time to go now' ... WR transfer Pittman opens up about choosing FSU
FSU & WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State transfer): COMMITTED
12/23: FSU lands 6-7 WR Johnny Wilson out of transfer portal
MORE: Warchant TV: Analysis of FSU new WR transfer Johnny Wilson
The Latest with FSU & Akron WR Konata Mumpfield
FSU isn't the only program interested in the Akron freshman who hauled in 63 passes last season for 751 yards and 8 touchdowns. He put up 7 catches for 67 yards and a score at Ohio State and also had 11 receptions for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns versus Western Michigan. The 'Noles were interested in Mumpfield back when FSU had zero wideout transfers committed. Now, FSU will look to complete a trio with the Georgia product. He has offers from USC, LSU and many others.
FSU Trending: Warmer
