Transfer Portal Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top options

Already with five commitments secured from college transfers, the Florida State football team could be in the market to double or even triple that number throughout the offseason.

While many more players around the country are expected to enter the portal in the coming weeks and months, here's a look at FSU's potential targets right now heading into the new calendar year.

Along with examining FSU's needs at each position, such as wideout, offensive tackle and defensive end, we look at how much contact there has been between the Seminoles and each player.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***